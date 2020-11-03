Listen Live To 2020 Election Special Coverage

Voting ends Tuesday in an election that many are calling the most important in their lifetime. In an historic year with more than 100 million votes cast early, the timeline for election results remains up in the air.

Listen to NPR's special coverage through the night. Follow updates and analysis on NPR.org, too.

Before Tuesday, more than 100 million people had already voted, according to the U.S. Elections Project — putting this year's election on track for record levels of turnout.

With so many mail-in ballots to process, it's likely some returns will take longer than usual to be tallied. And election officials have warned that it may not be clear who the next president is by the end of Tuesday night.

You can learn more about how NPR will report results here.

President Trump has pushed back against counting votes received after Nov. 3, but denied that he would try to declare a premature victory.

NPR's final Electoral College map analysis shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden heading into Tuesday with an advantage. But Trump maintains a path to reelection that hinges on a handful of key states.

Control of the Senate is also at stake with Democrats looking to gain four seats total (or three seats and the White House) to flip Republicans' 53-47 majority.

For a recap of the night and what it means going forward, subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast.



Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...