WXXI AM News

Lawmakers seek reform after city police pepper-spray minor

By 49 minutes ago

 

State Sen. Samra Brouk, left, and Assemblyman Demond Meeks.
Credit Provided

State lawmakers are proposing reform after Rochester Police handcuffed and pepper-sprayed a 9-year-old Black girl Friday.

New York State Senator Samra Brouk and Assemblymember Demond Meeks announced Monday that they are proposing legislation to ban the use of chemical agents -- like pepper spray -- on minors by police.

 

"This isn’t the first time we saw a situation go awry when someone was having a traumatic experience or mental health crisis, just as we saw with Daniel Prude who lost his life,” said Brouk, who is chair of the Senate Committee on Mental Health. “So, I think there’s a lot of work we need to do on the entire continuum of care.”

 

Police were called to a house on Avenue B about family trouble and a possible stolen car. There, police said they were informed of a child threatening to harm herself and others. 

 

When officers approached the girl, she was already in distress and became more agitated. An officer handcuffed her on the ground. Later, she refused to bring her feet inside the patrol car.

 

Rochester Police body-camera footage shows police detaining and pepper-spraying a 9-year-old girl on Friday.
Credit RPD body camera footage still

RPD and the city have released the bodycam footage detailing the incident: “I want my dad, I want my dad,” the girl cried while handcuffed inside the patrol car with her feet outside of the car.

“What’s her name?” said an officer.

“I don’t know her name,” said another officer. 

Shortly after, she is pepper-sprayed.

The officers have been suspended with pay, Mayor Lovely Warren’s office announced Monday.

Tharaha Thavakumar, senior school therapist with the Genesee Mental Health Center, said she has handled similar situations and that her approach would have been profoundly different.

 

“For me, I would have tried to build rapport, listened to the child, understood, even acknowledging that she was scared and frustrated is huge,” said Thavakumar. “I think those are vital steps that were missed in the beginning.”

 

Just about everyone is under trauma right now, said Thavakumar, and responding to 911 calls the way Rochester Police did on Friday makes these situations more difficult. 

“This is where they could have been keeping the child safe by calling the emergency FIT team or mental health crisis team and say, ‘Hey, we need you to respond. Can you come?’” said Thavakumar.

Instead, local mental health advocate Melanie Funchess said the situation could potentially have long-term physical and emotional effects on the child. 

 

“Once she has been violated, it can change the way that she sees first responders. I’m not saying this will happen, because we don’t know what will happen. Right?” said Funchess. “But … we have triggered a trauma response in a child with a developing brain.” 

 

More needs to be done locally to remove police response to mental health emergencies, said Funchess. The incident happened in a neighborhood where more than 50 percent of households are in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. 

 

“It takes a lot for a person to get to this point,” said Brouk. “How are we funding mental health hospitals and mental health care providers and how are we reaching communities that aren’t getting that care now?”

 

Tags: 
RPD
pepperspray
rochester police department
mental health care

Related Content

City suspends police officers involved in pepper-spraying 9-year-old girl

By David Andreatta 1 hour ago

The Rochester police officers involved in using pepper spray on a 9-year-old girl last week have been suspended with pay effective immediately, the city announced in a news release Monday.

Mayor Lovely Warren ordered the suspensions after meeting with Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, the release read. The suspensions are to continue at least until an internal police investigation into the matter is concluded.

A city spokesperson explained that the suspensions were with pay due to contractual obligations between the city and the police union.

RPD response to call involving spray of 'irritant' on a child is being reviewed

By Jan 30, 2021
cityofrochester.gov

Rochester Police say they had to handcuff and use an ‘irritant’ on a handcuffed minor during a call they responded to on Friday afternoon. 

Police responded to a call about family trouble at a house on Avenue B, involving a possibly stolen vehicle. Authorities say that while officers were investigating, an RPD officer was approached by the parent of a minor who said her child was going to cause harm to herself and others, before she ran away from the residence.