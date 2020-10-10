Latest Monroe County COVID-19 numbers still higher than recent weeks

The latest data on COVID-19 cases in Monroe County show the number of newly confirmed positive cases less than the spike reported Friday, but still higher than the number of cases that have shown up in recent weeks.

On Saturday, the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 43 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That was less than the 54 new cases reported on Friday, which was about twice the number that have been reported on a number of days in recent weeks.

There were no new deaths. That numbers stands at 300 to date.

On Friday, Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said his contact tracing team is trying to determine where the 54 people in that Friday report were exposed to the virus. He said that so far they know that about 70% of them were in close contacts with individuals recently identified as being positive for COVID-19. Mendoza said that nearly all of the remaining 30% said they traveled outside of the area or attended a social event.

Mendoza said on Friday that the latest numbers did not yet reflect all of the cases reported by Nazareth College, which said on Friday it had 19 positive cases over the last couple of days.

The COVID-19 infection rate reported by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday for the Finger Lakes region was at .8% which is relatively low, especially compared to some of the hot spots downstate.