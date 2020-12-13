Latest Monroe County COVID-19 numbers: 605 new cases, no new deaths

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County released on Sunday was 605.

The county’s Department of Public Health reported that the 7-day rolling average of new cases is 589 new cases per day.

There were no new deaths, the total is 390 to date.

According to data released Sunday by Governor Andrew Cuomo, the Finger Lakes region has the highest 7-day average positivity rate in the state, at 8.12%.

The number of hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes is at 25%, and the number of ICU beds available is at 47%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: