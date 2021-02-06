Latest Monroe County COVID-19 data: 219 new cases, 24 more deaths

The Monroe County Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 219 new cases of COVID-19. There were 24 new deaths. Those deaths occurred between December 30, 2020 and February 2, 2021.

The total number of deaths is 1,024 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 204 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 2.8%.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region is now at 3.22%. That is lower than any other region except for the Southern Tier and Central NY.

Statewide, the positivity rate on a 7-day average is 4.58%, the lowest since December 2.

448 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 113 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 37%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 29%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: