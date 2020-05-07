WXXI AM News

Latest COVID-19 data in Monroe County: ICU population continues to fall

By 1 hour ago
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units in Monroe County ticked down again on Thursday, according to figures from the county public health department.

That number has been dropping for most of the last four weeks, potentially signaling a slowing in the spread of the novel coronavirus in the county, even as an expanded testing capacity detects more cases.

The county health department reported 46 new cases on Thursday in people across a wide span of ages. Two were in people between the ages of 10 and 19, and seven were in people in their 90s, the health department said.

Local officials launched a survey Thursday aimed at tracking COVID-19 symptoms in the Finger Lakes region to find clusters and target testing more effectively. Waiting for hospitalization data means health departments are behind in their responses, said Monroe County public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.

The county health department also reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 139.

Related Content

Drop in COVID-19 ICU patients in Monroe County signals decline in serious cases

By 2 hours ago
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Rocky Mountain Laboratories

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in an intensive care unit in Monroe County is at its lowest point since March, according to the latest figures from the county public health department.

ICUs treat the most severe cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, often by placing patients on ventilators.

But even as the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the county has hovered around 100 for the last several weeks, the number of people in local ICUs has slowly but steadily declined.

Online survey will track COVID-19 symptoms in Finger Lakes region

By 4 hours ago
Brett Dahlberg / WXXI News

The Monroe County public health department and the nonprofit organization Common Ground Health launched an online survey on Thursday to track COVID-19 symptoms in the Finger Lakes region.

County public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said he wants people across the region to take the survey daily, even if they don’t have any symptoms of the disease.

He said current data points lag behind reality.