Latest COVID-19 data in Monroe County: ICU population continues to fall

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units in Monroe County ticked down again on Thursday, according to figures from the county public health department.

That number has been dropping for most of the last four weeks, potentially signaling a slowing in the spread of the novel coronavirus in the county, even as an expanded testing capacity detects more cases.

The county health department reported 46 new cases on Thursday in people across a wide span of ages. Two were in people between the ages of 10 and 19, and seven were in people in their 90s, the health department said.

Local officials launched a survey Thursday aimed at tracking COVID-19 symptoms in the Finger Lakes region to find clusters and target testing more effectively. Waiting for hospitalization data means health departments are behind in their responses, said Monroe County public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.

The county health department also reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 139.