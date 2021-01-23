Lake effect snow piles up in parts of the region

The lake effect snow machine was in full force in some areas around Western and Central NY from Friday into Saturday, with several inches of snow in spots.

According to Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, a total of 8 to 9 inches of snow has fallen since Friday in areas where bands of lake effect snow were the most active.

“They were very localized bands and they stretch mainly from northwest to southeast with a northwest wind. So they were localized, a lot of the snow that fell, was across eastern Monroe County into Wayne County.” Kenyon said the snow is tapering off Saturday morning, but some areas could still see additional accumulation.

There is a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for Monroe and Wayne counties until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, with gusty winds blowing the snow around.

Kenyon said that very cold temperatures continue through the weekend, with wind chills on Saturday night making the low temperature in the upper teens feel more like single digit temperatures.