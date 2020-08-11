Kodak's top executive talks about that controversial federal loan

Kodak’s top official is talking about the status of the company’s potential federal loan, a deal which has created a lot of controversy in recent days.

Executive Chairman Jim Continenza made a few brief comments about the potential loan during the company’s 2nd quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday.

The $765 million loan first announced two weeks ago would help Kodak gear up to make ingredients used in generic drugs.

It has been touted by the Trump administration as a way to help bring back more of that pharmaceutical production to the U.S. But the deal has since been mired in controversy, with questions raised about the timing of the announcement and stock options granted to some top Kodak executives.

The agency which would be making the loan, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation said that it would not proceed with the loan unless the company is cleared of allegations of wrongdoing.

Continenza said he understands the need for that agency to fully look into issues surrounding the deal.

“We appreciate the DFC’s decision to await clarification before moving forward with the loan process. The proposed expansion of our chemical manufacturing operations to supply pharmaceutical needs does not affect our existing business,” Continenza said.

During the conference call, Continenza stressed that the announcement made a couple of weeks ago was only about a letter of interest, and he said more work is necessary for the loan to move forward.

Last week Kodak said that a special committee of independent members of its board of directors will look into recent activity surrounding the federal loan, and the Wall Street Journal has reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances surrounding the announcement of the potential loan.

As with a number of companies, Kodak’s 2nd quarter earnings and sales were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company saw revenues drop by $94 million compared to last year, falling to $213 million. After certain one-time charges, Kodak saw a loss of $2 million which was an improvement over the adjusted net loss of $11 million a year ago.