Kids from the city are spending time in the country

Organizers say it was a bit of a hectic scene, but 115 kids boarded a bus from the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, and headed to the rolling hills of Naples to take part in Camp DayDreams, an overnight summer camp for city youth.

This is the 21st year for the program, and Scott Blue, Camp DayDreams’ director of campers, said the camp’s mission is to provide an alternative educational environment.

“A very robust, nature filled camping experience to inner-city Youth, children that are people of color, who would have never had the chance or ability to experience something like that,” he said.

Blue said he hopes they take from this experience a sense a friendship and camaraderie with their fellow campers.

“They don't know their cabin mates from, you know, Bob, but they ended up being lifelong friends. And I've seen that with the campers I've worked with over the last 11 years,” he said.

Blue says it’s important the campers also develop a respect and value for Mother Nature during their camping experience. Blue adds that several COVID-19 protocols are in place, including testing for campers and testing and vaccinations for most of the staff.

The kids will be taking part in activities ranging from swimming and fishing to arts and crafts, boating and hiking, all week long.