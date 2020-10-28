Keuka College to continue remote learning through the end of the fall semester

Keuka College has decided that it will continue with remote learning through the end of the semester, which is Nov. 20.

Earlier this month, Keuka College said it would use distance learning for two weeks, out of an abundance of caution, after a dozen students tested positive for the coronavirus.

"As much as we hoped to welcome our students back this semester, it’s in the best interest of their safety – and the community’s safety – to limit their travel and have them complete the semester remotely,” said college President Amy Storey. “While this decision is disappointing, we feel it’s the best strategy given the continuing public-health climate and the relatively short time period before the planned end of on-campus instruction on Nov. 20.”

Among the specifics Storey outlined to students, faculty, and staff on Monday:

-There will be no changes in the academic schedule. Remote instruction will continue through Dec. 5 with finals to follow the following week.

-Students who have remained on campus or who would prefer to return to campus to complete the fall semester, owing to educational obstacles at home (housing insecurity, lack of access to wifi, etc.), will be welcomed and accommodated.

-Keuka College will offer a room and board credit for the weeks during which students were unable to live in the residence halls.