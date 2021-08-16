J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge again cancels in-person event in Rochester

The in-person 2021 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in Rochester has been canceled due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The bank cited wanting to use “an abundance of caution,” and says that the September 21 event at Frontier Field will be replaced by a virtual race, which will be free of charge for those who want to participate.

Companies and individuals who registered for the in-person challenge will have their fees fully refunded.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s J.P. Morgan Challenge was also a virtual event.

The dates for this year’s virtual challenge have not been determined yet, and when it is, it will be listed at www.jpmorganchasecc.com. JP Morgan Chase will make a donation to Levine Center to End Hate, continuing an annual tradition of partnering with a not-for-profit organization at this event.

The last time the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge was held in-person in 2019 in Rochester, it drew nearly 7,800 entrants from 319 companies.