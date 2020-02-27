Jordan Health hit by ransomware attack

A community health organization in Rochester says it’s been hit by a ransomware attack.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid.

Jordan Health says its administrators became aware of suspicious activity on one of its servers on Wednesday afternoon. As a precaution, Jordan shut down its entire network. Officials say patient data is maintained on a secure server, and so far, they say it shows that data has not been accessed.

Jordan Health is open for business and it is seeing patients. Since it is operating manually, patients are being asked to bring their insurance card, all medications and a photo ID. Officials say they are trying to restore access to systems and files to ensure operations return to normal as quickly as possible.

Jordan Health is working with the FBI and state authorities have also been notified.