Jordan Health expands services during pandemic with respiratory clinic

As coronavirus cases rise in Monroe County, the Jordan Health Center is helping to keep people out of the emergency room with its new respiratory clinic.

Over the weekend, a ceremony was held for the clinic, which originally opened in April as a coronavirus testing site for disproportionately affected communities.

Dr. Janice Harbin, Jordan Health Center's president and CEO, said the health center worked with Monroe County, the city of Rochester and the Black Physicians Network to provide testing to people living in predominantly African-American and Hispanic communities.

"We recognized very quickly when this pandemic hit that we are a safety net in this community," Harbin said. "And because we are neighborhood-based, the residents, our patients, would depend on coming to Jordan, and we wanted to know how can we make sure we support."

In addition to being a coronavirus testing site, the clinic provides telehealth services, flu shots and breathing treatments for people with respiratory issues.

Harbin said individuals who need respiratory care can avoid overwhelmed emergency rooms and urgent care centers because the clinic is an alternative resource during the flu season. It's the season," said Harbin.

"The asthma is flaring up; folks with COPD and other respiratory problems flare up. You really don't need to go to the hospital or the emergency room for that."

She said as coronavirus cases rise in Monroe County, their main priority is to continue to inform the community about the seriousness of the pandemic.

"We're reinforcing what the recommendations are by the CDC, by Monroe County, by New York State Department of Health," Harbin said. "We're telling folks, 'Keep your guards up just a little bit longer, and together we can make it through this.'

According to Harbin, about 2,000 people have received coronavirus testing at Jordan Health's three locations.

Testing at the respiratory clinic is available five days a week between 1 and 5 p.m. Patients are encouraged to call the hotline to schedule an appointment at 585-423-5848.