Jon Stewart And Pete Davidson Are Doing A 9/11 Anniversary Comedy Show For Charity

Two New York City comedy icons — and several of their famous friends — are holding a show to raise money for charities benefitting victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and their families.

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson will host "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12, a day after the attacks' 20th anniversary. The special aims to honor the city's resilience, the comedians said in a joint statement.

Its star-studded roster also includes the likes of Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Jimmy Fallon, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Bill Burr, John Mulaney and Wanda Sykes.

Tickets go on pre-sale starting Wednesday, with general tickets available starting at noon on Friday. Proof of vaccination is required.

The tragedy is personal for both comedians

The event honors a cause close to both headliners' hearts.

Davidson was 7 when his dad, a firefighter, died while responding to the attack on the World Trade Center.

That loss is a recurring theme in Davidson's work, including his 2020 movie, The King Of Staten Island.

He told Fresh Air's Terry Gross that year that comedy has helped him process tragedy, describing it as "healing."

"It really just frees my mind from focusing on things that might be upsetting to me," Davidson said. "And I think it really helped me grow as a person. And I'm really grateful for comedy and having it in my life."

Stewart has long advocated for 9/11 victims and first responders, and frequently appeared on Capitol Hill to push for more financial support for those who suffered illnesses and injuries as a result of the attack.

He memorably confronted lawmakers at a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on funding for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund in June 2019, criticizing them for not extending the program and the poor turnout at the hearing.

"They responded in five seconds. They did their jobs with courage, grace, tenacity, humility," he said, his voice breaking. "Eighteen years later, do yours."

The committee unanimously voted to approve the funds the next day.

Learn more about the comedy special here.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

