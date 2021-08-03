Jamaican Sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah Wins Historic 'Double-Double' In Track

Elaine Thompson-Herah just became the first woman to win a "double-double" in Olympic track and field's fastest races.

The Jamaican sprinter nabbed gold in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races in Tokyo, repeating her two wins in the same contests at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Thompson-Herah, 29, clinched the title after trouncing the competition during the 200-meter sprint on Tuesday.

Winning silver in the women's 200-meter final was Christine Mboma of Namibia. It was the first-ever Olympic medal for a Namibian woman and the most recent medal for the country since 1996, according to Olympics organizers.

Gabrielle Thomas of the United States took bronze in the race after being edged by Mboma in the closing meters.

Thompson-Herah's time — 21.53 — was the second-fastest performance by a woman in the 200 meters in Olympic history. Her time in the 100-meter sprint in Tokyo set a new Olympic record in that event.

