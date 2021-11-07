Jags get better Josh Allen in this meeting, beat Bills 9-6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville had the better Josh Allen on this Sunday, with the standout linebacker intercepting a pass, making a sack and recovering a fumble in a 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo's star quarterback with the same first and last names turned over the ball three times, including twice in the second half. He didn't have a second-half turnover in any previous game this season.

The Bills (5-3) lost for the second time in seven games. The Jaguars (2-6) rebounded from a debacle at Seattle a week ago.

Buffalo's Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards, with the two interceptions and a fumble.

The first of two deciding moments came on a third-and-2 play at the Jaguars 37 with about 5 1-2 minutes remaining. Allen fumbled after getting pressured by Dawuane Smoot. The other Josh Allen recovered.

Buffalo got the ball back in the waning minutes and advanced to the Jaguars 39. But Smoot sacked Allen on third down. It was Jacksonville's fourth sack of the day.

Allen got the first one. It was the first time a player sacked a quarterback with the same name since the NFL started counting sacks in 1982.

Allen and Allen had been looking forward to this meeting, although Buffalo's Allen made it clear he didn't want to get acquainted with Jacksonville's Allen in the backfield. It nonetheless happened when Allen beat Dion Dawkins off the edge.

The players with the same first and last name had never meet before Sunday even though they were both selected with the seventh pick in consecutive NFL drafts. They have exchanged messages via social media.

MULTIPLE MISSES

Jaguars kicker Matt Wright missed three straight field-goal attempts – all left – in a matter of minutes in the third quarter.

Wright hit the left upright from 42 yards, but a false start penalty on the Jaguars gave him another chance from 47. He yanked that one left, too. But Bills reserve running back Taiwan Jones was flagged for running into the kicker – it probably should have been a roughing call – and Wright got one more chance.

He missed left again from 42 yards out.

Wright did have three field goals for all his team's points, hitting from 39, 55 and 21 yards.

KEY INJURIES

Bills running back Zack Moss and cornerback Taron Johnson were ruled out with concussions. Safety Jaquan Johnson left with a hamstring injury.

Robinson tweaked his back in pregame warmups and did not play. Cornerback Chris Claybrooks was ruled out because of a concussion.