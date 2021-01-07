Jacobs announces objection to electoral vote results

Congressman Chris Jacobs, a Republican representing New York's 27th Congressional District, broke his silence Wednesday by revealing he would object to the electoral votes submitted for approval on Capitol Hill.



Jacobs released a written statement explaining his stance: " There is no question the presidential election was contentious and conducted under trying circumstances, leading several states to make unprecedented changes to their electoral systems without the authorization of their respective state legislatures as the Constitution dictates. This troubling fact, along with countless reports of election irregularities, has left many Americans with valid concerns about the integrity of the November 3 rd presidential election because these concerns have yet to be properly adjudicated.

“ I have a duty to represent my constituents and a constitutional duty to ensure the security and integrity of our elections. I do not take this decision lightly, but for these reasons feel it necessary to object to the certification of the electoral votes from contested states.

“ The American people must have confidence in their elections, and I intend to work to restore that trust . As such, I will support efforts to achieve a full review of the actions taken by states that have led to the widespread distrust that now exists. I feel it is imperative to allow for this crucial national conversation to be debated in public on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives."

Jacobs is the only Western New York member of the House of Representatives to join the group of objectors. Fellow Republican Tom Reed, who represents the 23rd District covering the Southen Tier, previously stated he would honor the election result, Joe Biden defeating incumbent Donald Trump.



STATEMENT: Listening to those I represent has always been my top priority. In a townhall just last night, I heard the passion on both sides. We can rebuild trust in our elections by transparently addressing the last-minute, confusing way some states conducted voting in 2020.(1/2)— Tom Reed (@RepTomReed) January 5, 2021

The Constitution, however, makes clear Congress cannot overrule states and their designated electors. I must be true to the oath I took to uphold the Constitution and will not object to any state's electors tomorrow.(2/2)— Tom Reed (@RepTomReed) January 5, 2021

Upstate Republican Elise Stefanik is also among the more than 100 House members objecting to the results. Also objecting are a dozen members of the Senate, but both houses are expected to reject the objection.

Wednesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose leadership role is set to lapse upon a shift in power caused by Georgia's election runoff results, shared the opinion that there were no widespread irregularities in the election. Vice President Mike Pence, in a written letter to Congress, also stated his intention to support the electoral vote count.

