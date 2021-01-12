Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley will not run for reelection

One of Rochester’s largest suburbs will have a new leader next year.

Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley will not seek another term in office. The Democrat made the announcement Tuesday.

Seeley was appointed to the role in 2016, replacing Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who was then appointed Monroe County clerk. Seeley won a full term later that year.

“This has been the best job I have ever held, and likely ever will, for that matter,” Seeley said in a statement. “It has been a humbling and exciting experience, one that I have never taken for granted.”

Seeley also said he was proud of the town's Medley Centre redevelopment project, which includes a community center and apartments at the former mall. The $40 million project broke ground last year.

Seeley said he's also proud of the town’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

“I feel that Irondequoit Town Hall has demonstrated what government can accomplish when it has the mindset that failure is unacceptable,” Seeley said in the statement.

Seeley said he wants to "further his career in a role that helps advance the public good, for both Irondequoit and the broader community.”