Irondequoit officials say a child at Camp Eastman tested positive for COVID-19

Irondequoit officials say that a camper who attended summer camp at Camp Eastman has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter from the town’s recreation department was shared by Supervisor Dave Seeley on social media on Sunday. Seeley says that all parents of kids who attended the camp last week and this coming week have been informed, and he says there is a low likelihood that the child contracted the virus at Camp Eastman, given the circumstances and the timing.

Seeley says that according to state guidelines, campers are kept in isolated groups of 10. The letter from the town’s recreation department says that groups and counselors do not mingle and counselors wear masks at all time and observe social distancing guidelines. All CDC sanitation recommendations are also followed.

Seeley says the Monroe County Department of Health has reached out to the families of the children who were in the group of the child who tested positive, as well as their counselors.

Seeley also says that the county health department has expressed no concerns about continuing to conduct camp at Camp Eastman.