Irondequoit offers grants to small businesses affected by 'orange zone' designation

The Town of Irondequoit has announced a new grant program for locally-owned small businesses who were forced to close or modify their operations as a result of the orange zone designation under the state’s micro-cluster initiative.

Town Supervisor Dave Seeley says this will be Phase 2 of the RISE (Revitalizing Irondequoit’s Small business Economy) program offered earlier this year. He says it will provide grants of up to $7,000 to qualifying businesses.

The RISE program was created by the town board in June with funds from the federal CARES Act program.

To date, Irondequoit has awarded more than $272,000 to 76 small businesses.

This latest phase of the program is limited to businesses in the existing orange zone cluster within the town.