Investigation: City Hall violated no policies in handling Daniel Prude info

The city’s Office of Public Integrity has concluded that neither Mayor Lovely Warren nor anyone in her administration violated departmental policies or ethics codes in their handling of information about Daniel Prude’s arrest and his death at the hands of Rochester police officers.

The review dealt entirely with the actions of civilian employees under the supervision of the mayor, as well as the mayor herself.

The Office of Public Integrity did not investigate, nor did it have the authority to investigate, the actions of Rochester Police Department officers and staff.



“After interviewing city employees, reviewing relevant city records, and examining related policies, procedures, and ethical standards, OPI found no evidence that any city employee within its jurisdiction violated city or departmental policies or ethical standards with respect to their actions in response to the death of Mr. Prude,” reads the investigation report.



In the early hours of March 23, Rochester police officers found Prude standing naked in the middle of Jefferson Avenue and in clear mental distress. Police body-worn camera footage showed that three officers restrained Prude, who was already handcuffed. Prude lost consciousness and suffocated. He was transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died on March 30.



This is a developing story; check back for updates throughout the day.



Jeremy Moule is CITY's news editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com.