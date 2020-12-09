Hunter Biden Says He Is Under Federal Investigation For Tax Matter

In a statement released by the Biden-Harris transition team, Hunter Biden, the president-elect's son, said Wednesday he was recently informed he is under federal investigation over a tax matter.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," the statement from the younger Biden said. "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

The transition team also said in a statement: "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

NPR has reached out to U.S. attorney's office in Delaware.

