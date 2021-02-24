WXXI AM News

Hundreds protest the grand jury decision on Daniel Prude's death

By & & Gino Fanelli 47 minutes ago
  • Hundreds of protester marching to the Public Safety Building were along part of I-490 on Tuesday night
    Max Schulte / WXXI News
  • Protesters gather at an RPD station at Campbell and Child Streets
    Max Schulte / WXXI News
  • Protesters get over barricades at the Public Safety Building
    Max Schulte / WXXI News
  • Hundreds of protesters marched or drove from Jefferson Ave. to the Public Safety Building on Tuesday night
    Max Schulte / WXXI News
  • Protesters get up to the front doors of the PSB on Tuesda night
    Max Schulte / WXXI News

The decision by a grand jury not to indict Rochester Police officers involved in the incident last March that eventually led to the death of Daniel Prude brought hundreds of protesters to different parts of the city on Tuesday night.

It started with speeches by activists and a gathering on Jefferson Avenue, where so many other protests started out last year. Jefferson Avenue is where Prude was pinned to the pavement by police after they responded to the reports of a man acting erratically. Prude suffocated after being held down by officers and he died a week later.

The demonstrators on Tuesday night moved from Jefferson Avenue to a Rochester Police station at Child and Campbell Streets. 

From there, the protesters walked onto a nearby ramp to I-490 and the highway was closed to westbound traffic for a time.

Eventually, the demonstrators gathered in front of the Public Safety Building, and then the protest circled around to the Civic Center Plaza and dispersed just before midnight.

There were no reports of arrests on Tuesday night. Protest leaders vowed to hold more demonstrations in the coming days.

