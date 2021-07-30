How 2020 inspired one woman to embark on a nomadic life

This week on Ear Shot:

The last year is associated with loss and pain for a lot of people.

But for some, 2020 was a turning point toward something different, something better. It was a point when some recognized they needed a change. This week, we hear from a local musician who talks about embarking on a new adventure.

Plus:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is requiring vaccinations or weekly coronavirus tests for state workers, but stops short of a new mask mandate.

And a local park ranger talks about his experience fighting the Bootleg fire in Oregon.