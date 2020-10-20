Houghton College President Shirley Mullen to retire next year

Houghton College President Shirley Mullen says she will retire at the end of the current academic year.

Mullen, a 1976 graduate of the Christian liberal arts college in Allegany County, will mark her 15th year with Houghton when she retires in 2021.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mullen said she believes the timing of her retiring allows for a smooth transition in leadership that will ensure continued momentum for the college.

Board of Trustees Chair John Lee said that Mullen has expanded Houghton’s visibility, improved offerings to students and led the college through a successful advancement campaign.

The Board of Trustees will begin a search for a new president immediately with the expectation that Houghton’s 6th president will take office on June 1, 2021.