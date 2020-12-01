HomeStage: Heather Holmquest and James Kealey

Dr. Heather Holmquest is a lecturer in Music at Nazareth College. She is the soprano section leader at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, and she sings with Voices, a premier vocal ensemble under the baton of Dr. William Weinert. In addition to musical pursuits, Heather is an avid knitter, spinner, dyer, and all-around fiber artist.

A native of Great Britain, James Kealey came to the USA from Sheffield Cathedral to earn his Master of Music degree at the Eastman School of Music. He is Associate Director of Music/Organist at Third Presbyterian Church where he oversees and coordinates children’s music ministry, including several vocal and bell choirs, and is the primary accompanist for services and rehearsals.

In this episode of HomeStage, watch them perform music by French composer Louis Vierne.