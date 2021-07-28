'This is a hero story,' former Olympian says of Simone Biles

Rush native and former Olympian Iris Zimmerman says Simone Biles sets an example for leaders who are afraid to prioritize their own needs.

A former Olympian says Simone Biles' decision to step out of Olympic competition is a teaching moment for leaders and people everywhere.

Citing the enormous expectations placed on her, the 24-year-old American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

"We don't have enough hero stories where someone is a badass and they also take care of their mental health and they take care of themselves," said Iris Zimmerman, a native of Rush who was a member of the U.S. Women’s Fencing Team at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.

Zimmerman, who co-owns the Rochester Fencing Club, is also a performance and leadership coach.

She said she understands the intense pressure faced by world-class athletes and other leaders who think they have to rise to others' expectations.

"I can't tell you how many leaders have a hard time saying, 'Look, I have to prioritize some rest and recovery for myself and step away,' and normalizing and creating an environment so other people can do the same thing," Zimmerman said.

