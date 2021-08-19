Heavy rains result in State of Emergency for Steuben County

Steuben County on Wednesday night ordered the evacuation of the southside of the Village of Addison adjoining Tuscarora Creek. That was as the National Weather Service provided estimates that flooding of Tuscarora Creek would exceed historic levels, potentially topping the levy.

All residents in the southside of the Village of Addison were told to evacuate on Wednesday night.

A Red Cross emergency shelter was established at the Corning-Painted Post High School at 201 Cantigney St., in Corning.

Due to widespread flash flooding, Steuben County declared a State of Emergency, prohibiting travel in the Towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Hornellsville, and Jasper.

Residents in Steuben County were told to stay off the roads until further notice to ensure that emergency vehicles and public works equipment can respond to the emergency. They were also asked to not call 911 unless it is for a true emergency.

The Steuben County Facebook page has some details on the emergency situation.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect until 4:00 a.m. Thursday for Southern Steuben County.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning for parts of counties that include: Livingston, Wayne and Ontario.

A Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Livingston, Ontario and Wayne counties until 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.