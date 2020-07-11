Heavy rain through much of the region causes some problems for drivers

Thunderstorms brought heavy rains to much of the Finger Lakes and Western New York on Saturday, and a flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service until 8:00 p.m. for parts of Monroe and Wayne counties.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept. reported some temporary road closures, mainly on the east side of the county, and deputies, along with Penfield firefighters responded to Linear Park just before 5:00 p.m. for the report of 2 males being swept underwater in Irondequoit Creek.

When they got there, deputies learned that two men, both 23 years old from East Rochester, were in a raft that they put upstream when the rough waters (caused from the heavy rainfall received) caused them to be thrown from the raft. The men were able to get themselves to shore a few hundred feet from where they went under. Neither male was injured.