Health officials track potential COVID-19 exposure at Char Steak & Lounge

The Monroe County Department of Public Health is investigating possible COVID-19 exposures after an employee at Char Steak & Lounge at the Strathallan Hotel in Rochester recently tested positive for the virus.

Health officials are urging anyone who was sitting or standing at the bar in Char Steak & Lounge, 550 East Ave. in Rochester, during the following days and times to contact the health department by calling (585) 753-5555 or emailing COVID19@monroecounty.gov.

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 3 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 16 from 3 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Officials say that these individuals may have been in contact with a Char employee working at the bar who later tested positive for COVID-19. Patrons who remained seated at tables or open areas of the restaurant are not at risk of exposure and do not need to call.

Individuals who were at the bar during that time should immediately self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19. They should also be alert for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. These symptoms may occur up to 14 days after contact with the infected individual. If any of these symptoms appear, individuals should consult with their primary care provider.

A notice on the Char Steak & Lounge website says that they have suspended operations temporarily. The notice says, “This decision was made by our team to further keep each other, as well as our guests, safe while in our care. Our team is encouraged to get tested frequently and to ALWAYS wear a mask. We hope you do the same. Be safe and see you soon.”