Health Dept. concerned about possible COVID-19 exposure at 2 Halloween parties

The Monroe County Department of Public Health says it’s concerned about possible COVID-19 exposures at two local Halloween parties.

Health officials are urging young people who attended one of the following Halloween parties on Friday evening, Oct. 30, to contact the health department by emailing COVID19@monroecounty.gov.

--SPENCERPORT: Spencerport Rd. near Manitou Rd.

--WEBSTER: La Baron Circle, near the intersection of Imperial Dr. and Webster Rd

Officials say that these individuals should also self-quarantine immediately through Friday, Nov. 13 and be tested for COVID-19.

The health department says that several people who were at these gatherings have tested positive for the virus. Based on information available to the health department right now, those individuals exposed an unknown number of others, most of whom are high school students.

Anyone who was at one of these parties should be alert for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

These symptoms may occur 2-14 days after contact with the infected individual. If any of these symptoms appear, individuals should consult with their primary care provider.