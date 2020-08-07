WXXI AM News

Health department warns of COVID-19 exposure at Henrietta restaurant

By 1 hour ago

The Monroe County public health department said Friday that it believes a COVID-19 exposure is connected to a restaurant in Henrietta.

The department advised anyone who was at the Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, on Hylan Drive near the Marketplace Mall, between 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, to monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease.

People who have symptoms, including fever or chills, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, should be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days, the department said.

Anyone who was at the restaurant during that time but does not have symptoms should contact the health department to discuss their risk of illness and determine whether testing is appropriate.

Although the date of exposure was almost a week ago, “someone who was at Tokyo Japanese Restaurant on August 1 could still develop symptoms,” the health department said.

The department did not say what specific information it had to connect a COVID-19 exposure to the restaurant, and a spokesperson did not immediately return calls or emails.

A manager at the restaurant, contacted Friday evening, said he did not know the location was the subject of a health department advisory and directed a reporter’s questions to the business’s online contact form.

Indoor dining is currently allowed under New York state’s reopening plan, the county health department said, but face coverings and good physical distancing are still required “so we can keep community spread to a minimum.”

Monroe County issues notice about potential COVID-19 exposure at a Rochester tavern

By & Jun 16, 2020

Monroe County health officials are putting the word out about potential COVID-19 exposure at a local bar and restaurant in Rochester.

The commissioner of the county’s Department of Public Health, Dr. Michael Mendoza, issued a public notice on Tuesday, saying his department was recently notified of a positive COVID-19 exposure that is believed to be connected to Dragonfly Tavern, located at 725 Park Ave, between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8.

Education or enforcement? Reopening rulebreakers force health departments to choose.

By Jun 19, 2020
Brett Dahlberg / WXXI News

When the Monroe County public health department issued a public notice earlier this week that people were potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a tavern in Rochester, the department said the announcement was not intended as a punishment.

Despite New York state’s reopening rules that require face coverings for customers and employees and distance between diners, the county health department said contact tracing revealed that “face coverings were not widely worn and there was little social distancing” at the tavern.

Owners of tavern named in COVID-19 advisories call for dialog with health officials

By Jun 19, 2020
Dragonfly Tavern

After their restaurant was named in two notices this week from the Monroe County public health department alerting customers to potential COVID-19 exposures, the owners of the Dragonfly Tavern called Friday for more communication with health officials.

The owners, Aaron Gibalski and Brant Riggs, said in an emailed statement that they “have diligently followed all recommended guidelines for reopening during Phase Two” of New York state’s phased reopening process.

Schools in New York will reopen in the fall, Cuomo says

By Dan Clark 8 hours ago
freeimages.com/shutesandladders12

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday formally gave schools the green light to reopen, saying the coronavirus infection rate was low enough in New York for students to return to class in the coming weeks.

But students and staff will have a very different experience at schools this year, with new precautions in place to prevent the disease from spreading.

"By our infection rates, all school districts can open everywhere in the state,” Cuomo said. “Every region is below the threshold we established."

Connections: Greece Central School District Superintendent Kathleen Graupman on reopening

By & 6 hours ago

This fall, Greece Central School District will operate under a hybrid model. Under the plan, most students will be in schools two days a week and then do remote learning for three days, but students also have the option to learn at home 100 percent of the time.

Superintendent Kathleen Graupman says the model was selected after the district heard from thousands of parents and students. She joins us this hour to discuss Greece's plan. Our guest:

  • Kathleen Graupman, superintendent of Greece Central School District, and head of the Monroe County Association of Superintendents