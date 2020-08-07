Health department warns of COVID-19 exposure at Henrietta restaurant

The Monroe County public health department said Friday that it believes a COVID-19 exposure is connected to a restaurant in Henrietta.

The department advised anyone who was at the Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, on Hylan Drive near the Marketplace Mall, between 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, to monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease.

People who have symptoms, including fever or chills, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, should be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days, the department said.

Anyone who was at the restaurant during that time but does not have symptoms should contact the health department to discuss their risk of illness and determine whether testing is appropriate.

Although the date of exposure was almost a week ago, “someone who was at Tokyo Japanese Restaurant on August 1 could still develop symptoms,” the health department said.

The department did not say what specific information it had to connect a COVID-19 exposure to the restaurant, and a spokesperson did not immediately return calls or emails.

A manager at the restaurant, contacted Friday evening, said he did not know the location was the subject of a health department advisory and directed a reporter’s questions to the business’s online contact form.

Indoor dining is currently allowed under New York state’s reopening plan, the county health department said, but face coverings and good physical distancing are still required “so we can keep community spread to a minimum.”