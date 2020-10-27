Greenlight Networks opens new HQ; continues expansion

Local internet provider Greenlight Networks is expanding. That announcement on Tuesday also came as the company showed off its new headquarters on East Henrietta Road near Jefferson Road. Greenlight recently moved its headquarters from Rochester as part of a $46 million project.

Greenlight Networks was founded in 2011, and the company has been growing more rapidly since Paychex founder Tom Golisano acquired the company a couple of years ago.

Greenlight’s President and CEO Mark Murphy said they have 77 employees now, but plan to add 93 more over the next three to five years to help meet demand.

“So that team is ramping up which is allowing us to start building to more places, faster, which is our goal. And then secondly as we add more customers we want to make sure that we’ve got enough customer experience staff to be able to keep up with whatever needs our customers have.”

Murphy says demand for Greenlight’s high speed internet services has gone up this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Traffic on our network is up 30% and it hasn’t changed since the pandemic started. So, that’s traffic of people that are learning from home, that’s people working at home and that’s people just watching whether it’s Netflix, or other live streaming." Murphy said.

Greenlight partnered with LeChase Construction last year to help speed up their expansion efforts. The new headquarters facility project was helped by up to $1.4 million from the state’s Excelsior Tax Credit Program.