Greenlight Networks looks to expand as it celebrates 10th anniversary

Rochester-based Greenlight Networks is marking its 10th anniversary by talking about ongoing plans for expansion.

Greenlight has marketed its high-speed broadband service as an alternative to Spectrum and other providers, but one of its limitations had been just being able to expand fast enough to meet demand.

But the company got a big boost a couple of years ago when Paychex founder and philanthropist Tom Golisano became a majority investor, and the company also has partnered with LeChase Construction to speed its buildout.

One area that Greenlight founder and CEO Mark Murphy is often asked about is when his company can expand further within the city of Rochester. He told WXXI News that one challenge involves the different infrastructure needs in the city.

“Most of the city now does not have aerial street crossings, everything is backyard poles. So we do need to get easements to get from one side of the road to the other, which does make that construction a bit more challenging. But you know, we have been working with the city and even with the state to some degree, to try to find some areas where we think we can expand,” Murphy said.

Murphy does hope that people from low-income households will check out a federal broadband program that can provide low, or no-cost internet service.

“Our hope is in working with both folks in the city, as well as not for profits and others to try and get word out that there is a way that they can get free internet service and free Greenlight for that matter in those areas, if they're on any other benefit program, essentially, Murphy said.

Greenlight opened a new headquarters in Henrietta last year, and Murphy said that they now employ more than 140 people. The company is announcing plans to bring its high-speed internet network to 50 additional neighborhoods this year, reaching 20,000 more households in Monroe County.