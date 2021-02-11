Grand Jury turns away from charges against officers who shoved man in viral video

An Erie County Grand Jury has voted not to indict Buffalo Police officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski on charges stemming from a June protest where they were seen on video shoving protestor Martin Gugino to the ground in front of Buffalo City Hall.

The pair were initially charged with felony assault after the incident- caught on video by WBFO’s Mike Desmond - left Gugino unconscious on the pavement, bleeding from the head at the end of a Black Lives Matters protest in Niagara Square.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he will get criticism for this result- and for initially charging the officers- but adds that the video was a large part of the Grand Jury’s decision

From Twitter, June 4, 2020:



Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET— WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

"The video speaks for itself. There was undoubtedly, and no one can dispute this. I don't care what law professor you go find from any law school who will take a shot at me. Okay. No one's gonna dispute that there was probable cause that a crime did .. occur, "Flynn said

Flynn said he expects some critics to say he rushed to judgement, but believes it was the right thing to do.

"I wanted to treat the police officers the same as to civilians on Chippewa," Flynn said. "So I'm saying if they were two civilians on Chippewa who knocked down a 75 year old man, they would have been arrested on the spot and no one would have... said boo about rushing to judgment."

The officers remain on suspension pending an internal investigation.

The aftermath of the incident spread wide with WBFO’s video used on national newscasts and viewed over 85 million times.

The PBA released this statement:

“The Buffalo Police Benevolent Association is extremely pleased with today’s decision by a grand jury to dismiss charges against Buffalo Police Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski. As we have stated all along, Officers McCabe and Torgalski were simply following departmental procedures and the directives of their superiors to clear Niagara Square despite working under extremely challenging circumstances. The Buffalo PBA remains in staunch support of Officers McCabe and Torgalski.”

All 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department’s Emergency Response Team resigned from the unit, protesting a union move to not support officers financially in similar future cases.

Western New York Peace Center Executive Director Vicki Ross, who has known Gugino for over a decade through their organization, is saddened by the grand jury's decision.

"Martin is an exceedingly gentle person and that is perhaps his overriding characteristic," Ross said. "So if the officer said, 'I'm sorry sir, I'd like to address you, I'm sorry, you're going to have to be arrested, unless you leave immediately,' or even if they were arresting you right now... they could have arrested him, he would have happily gone ahead. There was no need to push him over like that."

Ross believes the law does not hold police officers accountable for using unnecessary violence.

"State sponsored violence is not considered violence," Ross said. "So we just excuse it when it is coming from somebody wearing a uniform. That's what I see."

WNY Peace Center don't have any immediate plans, but say they will continue working towards demilitarizing the police.

One theory floated after the incident accused Gugino of rigging fake blood under his mask to flow upon his fall. President Trump re-tweeting the contention that the police were set up. Flynn dismissed such theories during a news conference shortly after Torgalski and McCabe were arraigned.

