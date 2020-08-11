Gorbel to expand into Henrietta and add manufacturing jobs

A Victor-based manufacturer is expanding into Henrietta and plans to add about 60 jobs.

Gorbel, which makes material handling, ergonomic lifting and industrial fall protection equipment, is going to expand into the former Getinge facility on East Henrietta Road.

The company says that the expansion will increase its manufacturing presence and capability within New York state.

Gorbel plans to hire welders, assemblers, technicians and other general production support workers. The additional jobs are expected to be filled by the end of this year.

The company will host two hiring events at 1777 East Henrietta road on August 11 and August 18 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local guidelines will be followed to keep the hiring events safe.

Henrietta Town Supervisor Steve Schultz says he’s glad to see the vacant Getinge space getting used for adding high quality manufacturing jobs with the possibility of more in the future.