Giving RTS riders a respectable place to sit as they wait for a ride

Coming soon to a bus stop near you - a bus stop cube.

The cubes are a project from a group including Reconnect Rochester, the City, and Rochester Transit Service to provide seating at bus stops.

Mary Staropoli, director of planning and development for Reconnect Rochester, says the fiberglass cubes offer a place for bus riders to sit as they wait for a ride.

“We hope that this effort makes it a little easier and more comfortable to ride public transportation, especially for our senior citizens, and for parents with young children, to be standing at the bus stop is a hardship,” she said.

The new cubes are an outgrowth of an earlier Reconnect Rochester pilot project that used wooden boxes. The new fiberglass cubes are permanently installed and are intended for year-round use.

Staropoli says the cubes also add beauty and brightness to the city's streetscape. They’re installed at five stops along Parsells, Lyell and Monroe Avenues, with more hopefully to come.

“We are intending for this pilot project to lead to bus stop cubes in more Rochester neighborhoods and beyond,” she said. “We're going to continue to work with the city and other municipalities and community organizations throughout Monroe County to get more cubes on the ground in our system here."