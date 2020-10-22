Genesee Brew House temporarily closes after a staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The Genesee Brew House is temporarily closing until Tuesday, Oct. 27, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for FIFCO USA (parent company of Genesee Brewing), Mary Beth Popp, said that Genesee is “taking every step to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and customers. We are temporarily closing until Tuesday, contacting all employees and customers through our contact tracing process, and deep cleaning our facilities using a professional cleaning company.”

Popp said If you visited the Genesee Brew House during any of the following times, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and you should contact your health care provider for guidance.

10/14 – 4:30 to 10 p.m.

10/16 – 4 to 10 p.m.

10/17 – 4 to 10 p.m.

10/18 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A professional cleaning service will thoroughly clean of all Genesee Brew House surfaces while the facility is closed. Employee COVID-19 testing will all take place during this time.

“Once additional employee testing is complete, we will evaluate any additional steps that we need to take,” said Popp. “We have taken a very conservative approach to opening up the Brew House during the pandemic. And we will continue to prioritize health and safety.”