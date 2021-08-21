Gateways Music Director Michael Morgan has died

The SF Chronicle and Washington Post have reported that Gateways Music Festival Music Director and Conductor Michael Morgan has died at the age of 63.

The world-renowned conductor, mentor, and advocate for music education had been Music Director of the Gateways Music Festival since 1993, leading programs that embodied the festival's mission to connect and support professional classical musicians of African descent and enlighten and inspire communities through the power of performance.

In a post on Facebook Friday night, the festival paid tribute to Morgan, writing: "Words are insufficient to express our sorrow over the loss of our beloved Michael Morgan...We are forever grateful for your dedication to Gateways' mission, your unwavering commitment to artistic excellence, your honesty and your brilliant sense of humor."

You can hear Michael Morgan conducting the Gateways Festival Orchestra and speaking with WXXI Music Director Julia Figueras about his work in the Gateways Festival Orchestra's 2017 apperance on WXXI's Backstage Pass.

