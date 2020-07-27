GAO report calls for better communication efforts by the International Joint Commission

A recent report from the Government Accountability Office says that the agency that helps regulate water levels on Lake Ontario needs to do a better job of communicating with the public.

The report was issued last week by the GAO, which is a non-partisan, watchdog agency that reports to Congress. And its report focused not so much on the controversy over the technical aspects of the lake level management plan, called Plan 2014, but the way that U.S.-Canadian panel has communicated elements of that plan to the public.

Frank Bevacqua is a public information officer for the IJC. He said the commission is receptive to the suggestions made by the GAO.

“What the GAO has recommended is that we follow best public relations practices which includes researching the various stakeholders and how they get their information and being more targeted and effective in our delivery of that information,” Bevacqua said.

Among those who have been critical of the report, Congressman John Katko, a Republican from the Syracuse area whose district includes Wayne County. He aid the GAO report just highlights another problem with Plan 2014.

“They’re not being transparent enough, they’re not engaging the stakeholders and the shoreline communities and they’re not getting the data they need from the appropriate sources like the shoreline communities.” Katko also noted there is bipartisan opposition to the way Plan 2014 has been carried out, with two area Democrats in Congress, Rep. Joe Morelle of the Rochester area, and Rep. Anthony Brinidisi of Utica, also expressing opposition to the impact of the plan on lake levels.

Bevacqua said the commission has tried to involve stakeholders in the process.

“We’ve involved stakeholders in an advisory capacity directly in that review, including some of most prominent critics, and so, they’re at the table, they’re rolling up their sleeves. We’re really trying to see if we can reach a mutual understanding and make some improvement,” Bevacqua said.