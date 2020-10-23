Gallina unveils plans for 'Innovation Square' at the former Xerox Tower building

Gallina Development has unveiled plans for a redevelopment of the former Xerox Tower building Xerox Square that would focus on bringing hundreds of college students from multiple institutions into that campus downtown.

Company President Andy Gallina said that Innovation Square, as it will be known, would house 450 or more upper level and graduate students from various colleges, providing an alternative to traditional on-campus housing

But he said this project will not just be about college housing. The idea is to also provide academic programming and opportunities for students to engage with local high-tech companies located in the Downtown Innovation Zone via internship and mentorship programs.

The first phase of the project would include the construction of the first five floors of student housing. Eventually Gallina would also be looking to attract tenants for commercial office space as well as restaurants, retail and other amenities.

Gallina recently purchased the iconic downtown building from Buckingham Properties for just over $8.3 million. Gallina said the planned redevelopment of that complex will likely cost about $32 million to $35 million. He hopes to have it completed in less than three years.

Gallina was joined at a news conference at the Xerox Auditorium building on Friday by area college presidents, including those from the University of Rochester, RIT, Nazareth and others, who expressed support for the concept.

Xerox moved its operations out of the 30-story building in 2018, transferring many of the staffers who there to the Webster campus.