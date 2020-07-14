Four states added to NY's quarantine list; Delaware has been removed

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that four additional states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days.

The newly-added states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin. Delaware has been removed.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. On Monday, Cuomo announced a travel enforcement operation will start Tuesday at airports across the state to help ensure travelers are following the state's quarantine restrictions and to help contain the rates of COVID-19 transmission in New York State.

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below: