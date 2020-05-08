Four more die of COVID-19 in Monroe County

The Monroe County public health department said Friday that four more people have died of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total death toll to 143.

The health department also confirmed 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. After months of inadequate capacity to test for the virus locally, county public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said this week that the number of available tests has begun to outpace demand.

“It is now recommended that all essential workers be tested, whether they are symptomatic or not,” Mendoza said in an email to WXXI News.

He also recommended that anyone who is symptomatic now be tested for the novel coronavirus -- a departure from previous guidance that only people whose symptoms landed them in the hospital should be tested.

The county had 16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units for a second straight day, according to the health department’s figures. That’s the lowest number recorded since March 25.

Black people remained overrepresented in every breakdown of COVID-19 statistics released by the county, including confirmed cases, deaths, and those treated in an ICU.