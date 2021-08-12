Former Hart's Local Grocers building housing new office space

A local accounting firm is moving from the suburbs to the city, and in the process, help rejuvenate a well-known building in the East End. WXXI's Randy Gorbman has details:

The company is RDG+Partners, and they will be moving from their current spot in Pittsford to the building that used to be occupied by Hart’s Local Grocers, until that supermarket closed in 2019. RDG will bring its 50 employees to the new location.

RDG is also going to be a part-owner of the building, which will be rebranded as The Winthrop, since that’s the street where it’s located. Other developers of the building are WDG and Streamline Real Estate Partners.

Dan Matteo is a partner with RDG, and he said one reason they wanted to move from the suburbs to the East End, is for the various amenities his staff can find in the city.

“We do have a younger staff that tends to be drawn to the city, for just a vibrant atmosphere that you have, you have parks, you have nightlife, you have just activity going on, especially with the fill-in of the Inner Loop. So we're really excited about everything that's going on in downtown, we want it to be a part of that,” Matteo said.

Matteo said that even with some employees having the ability to work remotely, the new building will make a good space for collaboration.

“Culture is so important to our firm that everyone kind of wants to be in all together. So when we designed this space, what we tried to do was we tried to say, hey, we've got a kitchen, we've got a bar, we've got a gym, we've got all these collaborative meeting spaces, so that people can interact. But then if you need the flexibility to work remotely, you have that ability.”

“The recent investment in the East End has been impressive,” said Dennis Wilmot, President of WDG and Co-Owner of REDD, the restaurant which is adjacent to The Winthrop. “This building offers many unique attributes, including its architecture and abundant surface parking, that not only made it ideal for RDG+Partners, but will prove to be a desirable option for other businesses looking for office space in the city of Rochester.”

The building on Winthrop Street already houses some other businesses as well as Arbor Loft, an event space on the 2nd floor.