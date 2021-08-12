Flower City Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on its 250th home

Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, will start construction this weekend on its 250th home since its founding in 1984.

CEO Matt Flanagan said building on the vacant lot at 375 Campbell St. is a significant milestone.

“Each of those 250 families have their own story that they have lived in our homes, and those children who have had better outcomes, in health, in education, etc.,” he said. “250 just brings a whole lot of wonderful emotions and memories and insights that come with it.”

Flanagan said it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the impact that Flower City Habitat for Humanity and its many partners, including Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, have had over the years.

Jim Reed, Excellus president and CEO, said they’re proud to be working with Flower City Habitat for Humanity on the 250th home.