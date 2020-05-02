Five more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Monroe County

Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday in Monroe County, bringing the total death toll to 126.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health also said 50 more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed since Friday. And the age and gender breakdown suggests that the pandemic is not merely a threat to older people. The report shows that the youngest to test positive Saturday is a male under 10 years old. From there, the positive tests hit every age demographic, peaking at women 70 and over, with 12 positives.

The Department of Public Health reported that of the 1,504 confirmed Monroe County cases so far, 98 people remain hospitalized, with 22 of the 98 patients on ventilators in a hospital Intensive Care Unit. The department reports 710 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered from isolation; that number goes up to 878 people recovered from isolation when presumed positives are added.

An accurate accounting of the situation has become a key component of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily press briefings. But the reporting on the number of deaths and positive tests across the country has come into question, with some sources insisting that the numbers are actually higher.

Concerns continue to be expressed that testing capacity in Monroe County, and across the nation, are not keeping up with the number of people who are showing symptoms of the virus.

It was also reported Saturday that the Trump administration is blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has emerged as the rock star of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, from testifying before the Democratic-led House next week at a hearing on the COVID-19 response. But it appears Fauci will be allowed to be questioned by a Republican-led senate committee on May 12.

Fauci has been critical of the nation’s current testing capacity.

And on Friday, the White House announced it is replacing Health and Human Services acting inspector general Christi Grimm after she wrote a report criticizing the administration’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cuomo continued to crunch the coronavirus numbers at his daily press conference, saying Saturday that antibody tests conducted by New York state suggest that one in eight people in New York City, 19.9 percent, may have already contracted the coronavirus. The tests also indicate that 6 percent of western New York’s population may test positive for the antibodies that indicate that person has contracted the disease and recovered.