First case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 found in NYS

New York state has recorded its first case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19.

That information was released Saturday by Governor Andrew Cuomo who said the patient is a Brooklyn resident who is in their 90s with no travel history.

State and NYC health officials are working to learn more information about the patient and potential contacts.

"The detection of the Brazilian variant here in New York further underscores the importance of taking all the appropriate steps to continue to protect your health," Cuomo said. "While it's normal for a virus to mutate, the best way to protect yourself is to continue to wear a well-fitted mask, avoid large crowds, social distance, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it's your turn."

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, "This is a race between the vaccine and the variants, and we continue to make tremendous progress of getting shots in the arms of eligible New Yorkers. In the meantime we remind New Yorkers to do everything they can to protect themselves and their neighbors as we continue to manage this pandemic."

The Brazilian or P.1 variant was first detected in the United States at the end of January, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently reporting 48 cases nationwide.

The P.1 variant has been designated a "variant of concern," which means there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease and the potential for reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines.

State officials say that while additional research is warranted, researchers at the University of Oxford recently released non-peer reviewed data that indicates the P.1 variant may be less resistant to the current vaccines than originally thought.

Meanwhile, in numbers released by the Monroe County Department of Public Health on Saturday there are 202 new cases of COVID-19. There were no new deaths. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 135 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 1.7%.

137 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 32 of them are in ICU.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: