Finger Lakes Museum founder John Adamski has died

The man who was the founder of the Finger Lakes Museum has died. John Adamski was 77, when he died last Saturday at home in Dansville with his family by his side. Adamski had been battling cancer. The museum is a work in progress, something the Rochester area native was working on for the last dozen years or so.

It’s located in Branchport, in Yates County, and while some facilities are in operation there now, including hiking trails and a canoe and kayak center, there is still work pending on the museum building itself, a former elementary school.

Some of the internal work, like asbestos removal has been done, but exhibit space and other amenities remain to be finished.

The executive director of the center, Natalie Payne, said that even though Adamski could not see the project through to its completion, he was happy it was getting closer to being finished.

“We are closer to making the museum happen now than we’ve ever been in the past and he knew that, and he was so excited to see it happen. So, we’re sad that he can’t since we are so much closer than before, but he knew it would happen...he knew it would happen and that made his heart happy.” Payne said that fundraising will continue and it’s hoped the museum can be completed within the next two years.

Cynthia Kimble is president of the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance. She worked with Adamski and was a friend of his. She said the museum will be a great legacy for Adamski, because of his devotion to the region and this project.

“I think John had a passion for the Finger Lakes that is second to none. His images and photographs really can evoke emotion about what we have to offer right here in our own backyards,” Kimble said.

Payne said that Adamski was beloved by many in the area because he didn’t do anything halfway.

“From being an outdoor guide to a charter boat captain to founder of the Finger Lakes Museum, an architect, wildlife photographer. He had many, many passions and anything he set his heart to, he did, 100 percent,” Payne said.

There will be calling hours for Adamski on Thursday, July 16 at the Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home, 8624, Main Street in Honoeoye from 3 to 6pm. A memorial service and internment will be held privately.