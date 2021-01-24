Finger Lakes COVID-19 infection rate is falling while hospitalization rate remains high

Monroe County reported 289 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 334 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 5.3%.

For the Finger Lakes region overall, the positivity rate is 5.52%. That has gone from being among the highest infection rates in the state to one of the lowest. Among the 10 regions in the state, the Finger Lakes is now 8th highest. Only Central NY and the Southern Tier are lower.

But the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients is still high. The Finger Lakes and Long Island have the highest hospitalization rates in the state.

692 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 139 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 22%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: