Finger Lakes COVID-19 infection rate declines

The latest numbers for COVID-19 in Monroe County released on Wednesday show another 366 cases. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 315 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.6%.

The COVID-19 infection rate for the Finger Lakes is 4.85%. Only two regions in the state were lower, Central New York and the Southern Tier.

662 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 136 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 23%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: